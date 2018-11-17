Mechanic: Resurrection

Starring Jason StathamJason StathamJessica AlbaTommy Lee JonesTommy JonesJessica AlbaMichelle YeohMichelle YeohSam HazeldineSam HazeldineRhatha PhongamNatalie BurnNatalie BurnJohn CenatiempoToby EddingtonFemi Elufowoju Jr.

A master assassin living incognito after faking his own death finds himself forced out of retirement after getting involved with a beautiful woman who has a connection to his old nemesis.... More

2016 • TV-MA LV • 1h 31m

Related Movies

Network Icon
Ghostbusters

11-17-18 • TV-MA L • 2h 9m

Network Icon
A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

11-17-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 22m

Network Icon
Spectre

10-24-18 • TV-14 • 2h 16m

Network Icon
Now You See Me

10-24-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 48m

Network Icon
X Men Origins: Wolverine

10-23-18 • TV-14 LV • 1h 43m

Network Icon
The Angry Birds Movie

10-23-18 • TV-PG • 1h 30m

Network Icon
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

10-23-18 • TV-MA LSV • 2h 21m

Network Icon
Deadpool

09-28-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 45m

Mechanic: Resurrection Clips

Network Icon
TRAILER: Mechanic: Resurrection

11-14-18 • TV-MA • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Movies
  3. Mechanic: Resurrection
  4. Watch Mechanic: Resurrection