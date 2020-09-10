FoxNews.com
Austinites show up in support for ‘Way South Philly Deli’ owner
FOX 7 Austin
Owner William Pearce said he hasn’t been this busy since January. The night before Pearce posted a video on the restaurant’s Facebook, in tears after watching the Vice Presidential debate.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
FOX
Entertainment
Clips
