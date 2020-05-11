FoxNews.com
California voters say 'yes' on Prop 22
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash spent $200 million to pass Prop 22. The law it overrode, forced them and many other employers to hire most freelancers, independent contractors and gig workers as full-on employees with pay and benefits.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
