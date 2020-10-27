FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dallas close to allowing churches to shelter the homeless
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Before the pandemic, the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in Dallas could shelter some 300 guests per night. Now with COVID-19 restrictions in place, bed capacity is down.
...
More
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Dallas close to allowing churches to shelter the homeless
FOX
Entertainment
Dallas close to allowing churches to shelter the homeless
Clips
Dallas close to allowing churches to shelter the homeless