Reward increases to $7,500 for info in murder of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez
FOX 32 Chicago
Two days after she went missing, a volunteer search team found the teacher’s aide in the forest preserve strangled, beaten, raped and partially burned.
...
More
11-12-2020 • 2m
