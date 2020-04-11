FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Mail in ballot voting continues overnight in Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FOX 29's Steve Keeley has more on the continued arduous effort to count millions of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
...
More
11-4-2020 • 3m
Mail in ballot voting continues overnight in Philadelphia
FOX
Entertainment
Mail in ballot voting continues overnight in Philadelphia
Clips
Mail in ballot voting continues overnight in Philadelphia