Body camera footage of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting released; officers identified
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The pair of police body cam videos shows police repeatedly yelling at Wallace to put a knife down and ordering bystanders to move. Wallace rushes between cars into a street where the two officers have their guns drawn. Several shots are fired, and Wallace falls. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has more.... More
11-5-2020 • 3m
