Georgia, Michigan, & Ohio State lead RJ’s Post Spring Top 25, plus, Week 4 USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S1 E143 Georgia, Michigan, & Ohio State lead RJ’s Post Spring Top 25, plus, Week 4 USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
05-10-23 • 36m
• • •
S1 E142 Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster on Nick Saban & Derrick Henry, Texas QBs & new CFP Schedule
05-05-23 • 27m
• • •
S1 E141 Transfer Portal Frenzy affects Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State, plus USFL Power Rankings
05-03-23 • 24m
• • •
S1 E140 Exclusive interview with Maryland Head Coach Mike Locksley
04-27-23 • 28m
• • •
S1 E138 Big Ten hires Tony Petitti: what is the future of CFB? Spring Game buzz, featuring Scooby Wright!
04-21-23 • 25m
• • •
S1 E137 Deion Sanders’ early impact, USC hires Kliff Kingsbury, and NFL Draft needs for top teams in the AFC
04-13-23 • 26m
• • •
