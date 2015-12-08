FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Carbonaro Effect
S2 E3 Japanese Waterless Folding Toilet
Micheal stuns a coworker with new bathroom technology; a Porta-Potty becomes a Portal Potty.
...
More
8-12-2015 • TV-14 LD • 21m
The Carbonaro Effect
FOX
Entertainment
The Carbonaro Effect
Season 2
S2-E3 - The Carbonaro Effect