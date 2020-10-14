FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Minnesota man discovers various medical supplies in storage unit bought at auction
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
A man in Ham Lake, Minnesota made an unusual discovery of various medical supplies and personal medical information in a storage locker he bought last week.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Minnesota man discovers various medical supplies in storage unit bought at auction
FOX
Entertainment
Minnesota man discovers various medical supplies in storage unit bought at auction
Clips
Minnesota man discovers various medical supplies in storage unit bought at auction