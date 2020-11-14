FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools
FOX 32 Chicago
Students at two suburban Chicago school districts were exposed to hate speech and lewd material this week after hackers apparently infiltrated both districts’ websites, school officials said.
...
More
11-14-2020 • 2m
Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools
FOX
Entertainment
Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools
Clips
Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools