Brick-oven pizza on the sidewalk
FOX 5 New York
Sal Scampitelli and Vito Liguori had a pizza oven shipped from Naples to New York. Every day, they haul it to the corner of Steinway Street and 19th Avenue in Astoria.
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
FOX
Entertainment
