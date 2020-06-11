Harris County is providing $40 million in funding to help people who are suffering financial hardship brought on by COVID-19
FOX 26 Houston
The Princeton University Eviction Lab reports that Houston has the second highest number of eviction cases filed in courts in the country this year. Families lined up for free legal help at the Precinct One Constable's Eviction Assistance Program.... More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
