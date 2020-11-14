FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
ATCEMS sees 77 percent increase in COVID-19 calls in one week
FOX 7 Austin
After comparing ATCEMS calls week over week, they noticed there has been a huge jump in COVID-19 calls.
...
More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
ATCEMS sees 77 percent increase in COVID-19 calls in one week
FOX
Entertainment
ATCEMS sees 77 percent increase in COVID-19 calls in one week
Clips
ATCEMS sees 77 percent increase in COVID-19 calls in one week