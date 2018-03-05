Empire

Live Pre-Show With Ta'Rhonda Jones, Johnathan Fernandez, & Nzinga Blake | Season 4 Episode 17

Ta'Rhonda Jones, Johnathan Fernandez, and Nzinga Blake talk about the most recent episode of EMPIRE.... More

5-3-2018 • 32m

Empire Episodes (16)

SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Noble Memory

09-28-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E2 Full Circle

10-05-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S4 E3 Evil Manners

10-12-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E4 Bleeding War

10-19-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m