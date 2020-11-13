FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Waffle House
FOX 7 Austin
Highsmith and Kelvin Robinson were found in Memphis, Tennessee by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Waffle House
FOX
Entertainment
Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Waffle House
Clips
Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Waffle House