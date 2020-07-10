FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Minnesota author publishes Prince book detailing friendship with icon
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
A Minnesota author and longtime Prince confidant is opening up about the legendary music icon in a new book.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Minnesota author publishes Prince book detailing friendship with icon
FOX
Entertainment
Minnesota author publishes Prince book detailing friendship with icon
Clips
Minnesota author publishes Prince book detailing friendship with icon