FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
SD County restaurants, gyms sue to keep indoor operations
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Four San Diego County restaurants and gyms that were forced to halt indoor operations beginning Saturday have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency injunction to halt the shutdown.
...
More
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 23s
SD County restaurants, gyms sue to keep indoor operations
FOX
Entertainment
SD County restaurants, gyms sue to keep indoor operations
Clips
SD County restaurants, gyms sue to keep indoor operations