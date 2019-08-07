So You Think You Can Dance Clips

tile image
Network Icon

04-23-20 • TV-PG • 1m

tile image
Network Icon

07-30-19 • TV-PG • 2m

tile image
Network Icon

07-23-19 • TV-PG • 1m

tile image
Network Icon

07-08-19 • TV-PG • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. So You Think You Can Dance
  4. Clips
  5. The Season 16 Winner Is Revealed