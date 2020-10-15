FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Helping blind and disabled voters
FOX 35 Orlando
A new pilot program is making sure disabled voters will have a say in this election. Ballots will be sent to blind voters using special software.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Helping blind and disabled voters
FOX
Entertainment
Helping blind and disabled voters
Clips
Helping blind and disabled voters