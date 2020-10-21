FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Man accused of killing HPD officer charged with capital murder
FOX 26 Houston
Elmer Manzano, 51, was charged with capital murder of a police officer for the shooting that killed one HPD officer and injured another.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 6m
Man accused of killing HPD officer charged with capital murder
FOX
Entertainment
Man accused of killing HPD officer charged with capital murder
Clips
Man accused of killing HPD officer charged with capital murder