FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
College Soccer
2016: Maryland at Michigan
The top-ranked Terrapins beat the Wolverines and finish with an undefeated regular season record.
...
More
10-27-2020 • 2h
College Soccer - 2016: Maryland at Michigan
FOX
Sports
College Soccer
College Soccer - 2016: Maryland at Michigan