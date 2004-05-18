FoxNews.com
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
E25 Head
A video voyeur catches an assault on tape, which changes the focus of the investigation.
5-18-2004 • TV-14 • 45m
