FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Feds, drug stores to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free once available
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Several big chain pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, are standing ready to offer a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available.
...
More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Feds, drug stores to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free once available
FOX
Entertainment
Feds, drug stores to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free once available
Clips
Feds, drug stores to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free once available