Statue of Junipero Serra torn down in San Rafael
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
A gathering of indigenous people from the Miwok Tribe evolved and turned into activists who tore down a statue of Junipero Serra in San Rafael.
...

10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
