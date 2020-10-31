If the rest of the nation followed San Francisco's model, COVID-19 deaths would be much lower

As COVID-19 cases surge across much of the country, San Francisco is achieving success controlling the spread of the virus with experts crediting early lockdowns, a cautious approach to reopening, and even the influence of the technology sector. KTVU's Alex Savidge talks with Dr. Robert Wachter, Chair of UCSF Dept. of Medicine, who says if the rest of the country had followed San Francisco's model there would have been far fewer deaths nationwide.