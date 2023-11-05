Home
San Diego expansion club news, Leeds in trouble, Christian Pulisic to MLS?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
05-11-23 • 1h 7m
• • •
Will Lionel Messi come to MLS & USMNT dealing with key injuries!
05-04-23 • 1h 14m
• • •
Weston McKennie's future with Leeds United, Tim Ream's injury & Peter Vermes on the hot seat? | SOTU
05-03-23 • 57m
• • •
Will Matt Crocker fit with U.S. Soccer & is MLS getting disrespected?
04-28-23 • 1h 2m
• • •
U.S. Soccer finally has their Sporting Director and Ricardo Pepi to the U-20 FIFA World Cup? | SOTU
04-26-23 • 1h 5m
• • •
Doug McIntyre joins SOTU to talk Gregg Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, and all things USMNT, USWNT!
04-19-23 • 1h 30m
• • •
