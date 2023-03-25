Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan walk-off Mexico to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final and will play Team USA

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan walk-off Mexico to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final and will play Team USA