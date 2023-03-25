Home
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan walk-off Mexico to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final and will play Team USA
03-21-23 • 25m
Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic championship, Japan vs Mexico & MORE | Flippin' Bats
03-20-23 • 28m
Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic championship, Japan vs Mexico & MORE | Flippin' Bats
03-20-23 • 28m
Team USA meets Cuba in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, previewing Team Japan vs Mexico and MORE | Flippin Bats
03-19-23 • 20m
Team USA beats Venezuela, Shohei Ohtani & Japan vs Mexico preview & MORE | Flippin' Bats
03-19-23 • 32m
Shohei Ohtani & Japan will face Mexico in the semis, Team USA's preview & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
03-18-23 • 22m
