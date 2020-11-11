FoxNews.com
Chief Craig addresses election protests in Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit police chief James Craig addressed the question as to why his department treated the vote challengers at TCF Center differently than Detroit Will Breathe protesters.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
