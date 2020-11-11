FoxNews.com
Tarrant County judge suggests canceling youth games due to COVID-19 surge
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
He says he doesn't have the authority to cancel games himself, but he wants them canceled. He says players and spectators aren't following proper protocols.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
