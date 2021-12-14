Home
Who should win the Eddie Robinson Coach of Year award & Rattler and Stogner transfer | No. 1 Ranked Show
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young Episodes (25)
S1 E56 Who should win the Eddie Robinson Coach of Year award & Rattler and Stogner transfer | No. 1 Ranked Show
12-14-21 • 37m
• • •
S1 E55 RJ Young Reacts to the Selection Sunday CFP Rankings. Who's in? Who's out?
12-12-21 • 26m
• • •
S1 E54 CFP Instant Reaction & Updates on Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and the Coaching Carousel | EPISODE 54
12-01-21 • 45m
• • •
S1 E53 Harbaugh finally beats Ohio State & Oklahoma State wins Bedlam | EPISODE 53
11-27-21 • 31m
• • •
S1 E52 CFP Instant Reaction: Cincinnati makes history and cracks the top four
11-24-21 • 37m
• • •
S1 E51 Ohio State DOMINATES Michigan State, Oregon falls to Utah, Alabama holds on EPISODE 51
11-20-21 • 32m
• • •
