Dr. Bell Gets News That The Hospital Will Be Monitoring Closer

Dr. Bell gets news that the hospital will be placing recording devices on all the cameras in the hospital to reduce errors.... More

3-21-2018 • 1m

03-21-18 • 1m

Preview: It Will Come Crashing Down

03-27-18 • 1m

Code Red: A Whole Lot Of Chaos

03-26-18 • 1m

Resident Rumors: Conrad & Nic

03-22-18 • 1m

The Resident Episodes (9)

S1 E1 Pilot

01-22-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S1 E2 Independence Day

01-23-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S1 E3 Comrades in Arms

01-30-18 • TV-14 LSV • 44m

S1 E4 Identity Crisis

02-06-18 • TV-14 LSV • 44m