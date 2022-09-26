Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits the IL, Albert Pujols' milestone & MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits the IL, Albert Pujols' milestone & MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats