New book offers support for parents dealing with distance learning
Co-author Rosalind Wiseman has a good description for parents of online learners -- doing the juggle and feeling the struggle. The mother of two talks to Good Day about her new book and offers tips for parents who are trying to both raise and educate their children. More: culturesofdignity.com/portfolio/the-distance-learning-playbook-for-parents/... More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
