FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Election takes mental toll on many Americans
FOX 10 Phoenix
FOX 10 spoke with a medical expert, who says she has seen many patients with anxiety related to the elections.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Election takes mental toll on many Americans
FOX
Entertainment
Election takes mental toll on many Americans
Clips
Election takes mental toll on many Americans