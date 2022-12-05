Home
Ohio State lands top QB commit, Penn State's title odds, and most impactful transfers
S1 E86 Ohio State lands top QB commit, Penn State's title odds, and most impactful transfers
05-12-22 • 45m
• • •
S1 E85 New Orleans Breakers QB Kyle Sloter & USFL Power Rankings | Number One Ranked Show
05-10-22 • 37m
• • •
S1 E84 Is Texas back? Is Brent Venables Oklahoma's answer? Notre Dame's Freeman Era & post-Spring rankings
05-03-22 • 1h 25m
• • •
S1 E83 Birmingham Stallions LB Scooby Wright, USFL all-name team, & Power Rankings | Number One Ranked Show
05-03-22 • 44m
• • •
S1 E82 Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral & Diamonds in the Rough in the NFL Draft | Number One Ranked Show
04-29-22 • 22m
• • •
S1 E80 Former Iowa State RB Breece Hall & former Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams on Draft | No. 1 Ranked Show
04-25-22 • 30m
• • •
