Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
San Diego Padres vs Tampa Bay Rays BIG weekend series, All Star voting update & MORE | Flippin' Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
San Diego Padres vs Tampa Bay Rays BIG weekend series, All Star voting update & MORE | Flippin' Bats
06-16-23 • 49m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani is still atop the MVP race, the Astros’ injury issues & MORE
06-15-23 • 57m
• • •
Miami Marlins' Luis Arráez on chasing .400, the World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-14-23 • 22m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani leads the AL in HRs & has 3rd straight year with 20+ HR, 100+ Ks
06-14-23 • 20m
• • •
San Diego Padres trending up, New York Mets trending down & Subway Series begins! | Flippin' Bats
06-13-23 • 42m
• • •
Texas Rangers & Rays atop MLB Power Rankings, Corbin Carroll has a HUGE week & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-12-23 • 46m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
San Diego Padres vs Tampa Bay Rays BIG weekend series, All Star voting update & MORE | Flippin' Bats