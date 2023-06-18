Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) takes MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego Day 2 recap
06-18-23 • 19m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani ties MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego day 1 recap | Flippin Bats
06-17-23 • 21m
• • •
San Diego Padres vs Tampa Bay Rays BIG weekend series, All Star voting update & MORE | Flippin' Bats
06-16-23 • 49m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani is still atop the MVP race, the Astros’ injury issues & MORE
06-15-23 • 57m
• • •
Miami Marlins' Luis Arráez on chasing .400, the World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
06-14-23 • 22m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani leads the AL in HRs & has 3rd straight year with 20+ HR, 100+ Ks
06-14-23 • 20m
• • •
See All
