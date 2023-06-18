Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) takes MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego Day 2 recap

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) takes MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego Day 2 recap