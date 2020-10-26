Chatty Birds: Todd Gurley's TD proves costly in Falcons loss to Lions
Todd Gurley's late-game score left too much time on the clock, allowing the Lions to put together a comeback drive to beat the Falcons 23-22. Mackenzie Engram and Sudu Upadhyay break it down, plus social media reactions on a baffling "roughing the passer" call and more, on a new edition of Chatty Birds, from Dirty Bird Report, on Fox 5.... More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
