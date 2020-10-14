FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Anchorage mayor resigns after scandal
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has submitted his resignation, a day after admitting he had an inappropriate relationship with a local television anchorwoman.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Anchorage mayor resigns after scandal
FOX
Entertainment
Anchorage mayor resigns after scandal
Clips
Anchorage mayor resigns after scandal