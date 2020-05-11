FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Pritzker: Blame 'Fair Tax' opponents for coming budget pain
FOX 32 Chicago
“There will be cuts, and they will be painful,” said Pritzker during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
...
More
11-5-2020 • 2m
Pritzker: Blame 'Fair Tax' opponents for coming budget pain
FOX
Entertainment
Pritzker: Blame 'Fair Tax' opponents for coming budget pain
Clips
Pritzker: Blame 'Fair Tax' opponents for coming budget pain