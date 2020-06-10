FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Subject of Project Veritas voter fraud story says he was offered bribe
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
In his first interview, Liban Osman tells the FOX 9 Investigators he was offered $10,000 by community activist Omar Jamal to say he was collecting ballots for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 6m
Subject of Project Veritas voter fraud story says he was offered bribe
FOX
Entertainment
Subject of Project Veritas voter fraud story says he was offered bribe
Clips
Subject of Project Veritas voter fraud story says he was offered bribe