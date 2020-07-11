FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
San Marcos CISD trustee ran for two elected positions at once; won one, in run-off for other
FOX 7 Austin
The 29-year-old San Marcos native was listed on the November ballot under both races, something that only happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
...
More
11-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
San Marcos CISD trustee ran for two elected positions at once; won one, in run-off for other
FOX
Entertainment
San Marcos CISD trustee ran for two elected positions at once; won one, in run-off for other
Clips
San Marcos CISD trustee ran for two elected positions at once; won one, in run-off for other