FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
For some COVID-19 patients, physical rehab follows recovery
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Nearly six months after being discharged from the hospital, Sophia Schoolmeesters is still feeling the impacts of COVID-19.
...
More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
For some COVID-19 patients, physical rehab follows recovery
FOX
Entertainment
For some COVID-19 patients, physical rehab follows recovery
Clips
For some COVID-19 patients, physical rehab follows recovery