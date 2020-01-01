FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Doctors
S13 E3 Child Sex Doll Shocker! Grammy-Award Winner Confronts Demons in Bid for Sobriety! Young Mom Snags Millions of Social Media Followers
Grammy winner Lecrae; a doctor's COVID nightmare; dealing with a mask-less stranger; snacking.
...
More
9-23-2020 • TV-14
The Doctors
FOX
Entertainment
The Doctors
Season 13
The Doctors