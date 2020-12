Two shots precipitation. The first cold front brings scattered showers Saturday. The main activity arrives late morning in NW GA and spreading eastward through the afternoon/early evening. The last drops for our SE counties should be around midnight at the latest. These are generally light scattered showers with only a few tenths of an inch of rain expected at any one point. We get a break into the day Sunday. Round two looks to bring heavier rainfall starting Sunday evening as a more vigorous, southerly low treks across the state.