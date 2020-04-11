FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Voters wait in hours-long line in Calvert County
FOX 5 Washington DC
Hundreds of voters waited in hours-long lines to cast their ballots at a polling place in Calvert County on Election Day.
...
More
11-4-2020 • 2m
Voters wait in hours-long line in Calvert County
FOX
Entertainment
Voters wait in hours-long line in Calvert County
Clips
Voters wait in hours-long line in Calvert County