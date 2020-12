San Leandro Unified School District, San Leandro Public Library and Alameda County Library have formed an innovative new partnership to increase access to more eBooks and e-audiobooks for students. This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by streamlining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app. As a result, students can learn anytime, anywhere because of the convenience, ease of reading on-the-go and the inherent popularity of technology.