Most Valuable Him, Ratings in the Toilet, and Quin Snyder to Duke?
Titus & Tate Episodes (25)
06-06-22 • 1h 12m
• • •
Andrew Wiggins the Warrior, Celtics-Heat gamesmanship, PGA, and Tornado Tate | Titus & Tate
05-24-22 • 1h 29m
• • •
The Luka Special, Brad Stevens & Danny Ainge, RICP3, and the Hottest NBA Trend: Quitting!
05-17-22 • 1h 32m
• • •
Paolo “Mahomes” Banchero at the F1 Race, NBA Playoffs Update, Jimmy V. Movie
05-10-22 • 59m
• • •
Giannis’ Bucks vs Celtics, Draymond’s Ejection & the Hunter Dickinson-Mark Adams Beef
05-03-22 • 1h 20m
• • •
Villanova’s Jay Wright Retires, UNC Is Back, and NBA Playoff Thoughts
04-26-22 • 1h 14m
• • •
