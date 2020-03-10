FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Police: Employee from Philadelphia District Attorney's Office shoots, kills male prostitute
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FOX 29's Jeff Cole has the latest.
...
More
10-22-2020 • 3m
Police: Employee from Philadelphia District Attorney's Office shoots, kills male prostitute
FOX
Entertainment
Police: Employee from Philadelphia District Attorney's Office shoots, kills male prostitute
Clips
Police: Employee from Philadelphia District Attorney's Office shoots, kills male prostitute